Anthony Proa began cutting his children’s hair when they were young. Though a common practice for a rising barber like Anthony, the experience was a little different for the father of two autistic boys.
“It helped me develop patience,” Proa said.
With the opening of his own barbershop in December, Proa is putting those skills to work for others on the spectrum. The Dapper Devil, located at 405 S. Elm St., Suite 104, specializes in working with clients who have special needs and might need extra support to feel comfortable in the barber’s chair.
After serving time in the Marine Corps, Proa moved to Denton in the early 2000s, believing the city offered better educational opportunities for his children than his rural hometown of Stephenville. He began training as a barber around 2015, knowing he eventually wanted to open his own shop.
“I already loved talking to people so customer service wasn’t an issue for me, it was just learning the business part of it,” Proa said.
Many of his clients followed him to his new space, which has a team of six including Proa. Alongside cuts, edgings, beard trims and a full range of other hair care services, the shop is focused on serving clients of all need levels.
While a haircut might not be a cause for concern among many, a salon can be full of triggers for someone with autism. From strong smells to loud noises and close contact, it can be especially nerve-wracking for younger children who have not had a haircut before or for those with differing degrees of functionality.
“I like to think of it in two ways — what can we change in the environment, and what can we do to support the individual,” said Wendi Johnson, associate professor at Texas Woman’s University and director of the Woodcock Autism Assessment Clinic.
While needs can vary, environmental modifications like lower lighting and a quieter space can help reduce sensory triggers. Positive distractions like watching a favorite movie on a personal device can also help, Johnson said.
For others, it may take smaller steps, like visiting the salon and learning about the process beforehand. Video self-modeling, where a family creates a short video of the child or adult successfully completing the behavior for them to watch in preparation, can also be effective, Johnson said.
Whatever the modifications needed, having a barber that is willing to work with the client and their family can be a big stress relief.
“If there’s a place that they know is staffed by somebody who already has a child on the spectrum and is familiar with some of these potential triggers, I think as a parent it would feel much more comfortable going in there because the barbershop or haircut place is going to understand the need for support,” Johnson said.
At The Dapper Devil, Proa tries to reduce external stimuli like loud clippers, but each session is tailored to the individual.
“No person is the same as far as whether where they are on the spectrum or what stimulation would make them react differently, and there are all these little peaks and valleys you have to watch for,” Proa said. “We kind of figure out what could trigger their sensory issues and just go from there.”
For Proa’s family, The Dapper Devil is more than just a place to get a cut. While his oldest is a freshman at the University of North Texas, Proa’s 17-year-old will soon start helping his dad around the shop.
“My youngest is not going to ever be able to truly be on his own, so I knew opening my own shop would provide a place where he could come and gain life skills and help around the shop while he hangs out with his dad,” Proa said.
To book an appointment or learn more about services, visit The Dapper Devil’s website.