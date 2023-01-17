Innovation and moving forward are critical to business success. What may have worked in the past is probably not up to today’s standard. Furthermore, outdated processes are often cumbersome and are typically time-wasters for employees. Retail giants such as Sears and Blockbuster experienced dire tailspins because they didn’t embrace change.

Eliminating the mindset that “we’ve always done it that way” is a great way to move your business forward.

Tracy Irby

