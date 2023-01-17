Innovation and moving forward are critical to business success. What may have worked in the past is probably not up to today’s standard. Furthermore, outdated processes are often cumbersome and are typically time-wasters for employees. Retail giants such as Sears and Blockbuster experienced dire tailspins because they didn’t embrace change.
Eliminating the mindset that “we’ve always done it that way” is a great way to move your business forward.
Keeping up with technology also is crucial. Southwest Airlines learned that recently. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said, “Southwest’s outdated technology and processes are straining to keep pace with the complex network needs of today.”
System failures left thousands of people stranded during the holiday season. Not even the airline’s coveted top ranking for customer satisfaction could save Southwest from the public relations nightmare that ensued.
In a 2022 Forbes article, "The Most Dangerous Phrase In Business: We’ve Always Done It This Way," Ben Zimmerman wrote:
“Many of our problems stem from fear: of failing, of the new, of the unfamiliar. And the worst part? This dread can be subtle and might manifest itself in unfamiliar ways. There’s a difference between a company that sticks to its guns and one that’s simply afraid of change. Whereas the former may fizzle out, the latter is prone to failure from the start.”
A work culture that doesn’t allow for new opportunities or innovation out of fear can create a stagnant workforce that is detrimental to the growth and success of an organization. Allowing employees to generate new ideas and processes can create a culture that employees want to be a part of.
While current processes could be working, there are opportunities to improve them and make them more profitable for the business. Employees could be working less on old and outdated technology and alleviate that frustration by working with state-of-the-art mechanization.
Now is a good time for business owners to take a careful look at their technology and processes and determine if they are fully capable of handling the business where it is today and the growth it expects to achieve in the future. Such an investment in preparation could save the reputation of a company — and keep it from going under.
Tracy Irby is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.
