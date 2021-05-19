Downtown pastry lovers are in for a treat with a new Italian cafe and bistro opening on the Denton Square this summer.
Two Gentlemen of Verona is expected to open in the long-vacant storefront at 120 W. Oak St. in the coming months.
Owned by Italian natives Maurizio and Renato Pozzi, the cafe will offer authentic Italian pastries like Sacher Torte as well as croissants, chocolate Bonbons and of course, coffee. Two Gentlemen plans to create a laid-back atmosphere with board games and cozy spaces for lounging — complete with furniture from Italy — as well as books from Recycled Books, Records & CDs patrons can enjoy while kicked back, social media manager Karsyn Lemmons said.
Two Gentlemen has been several years in the making. A sign went up at the space on West Oak teasing the concept shortly after Ghost Note relocated in September 2018, but contractor issues and COVID-19 prompted delays, Lemmons said.
Maurizio, who studied gelato in Italy, plans to handle the production side at the bistro. His father Renato, who remains in Italy but will join him when the cafe is closer to opening, will focus on management and wholesale products.
Two Gentlemen could be operational in as soon as six weeks, but with some electrical work and other finishing touches still being completed, the cafe could open its doors in late summer.