After nearly 3,000 people signed an online pledge to call 811 before digging, Atmos Energy made good on its own pledge and donated $3,000 to the American Red Cross.
Digging and excavation is the most frequent cause of damage to natural gas utilities, including to Atmos Energy's system in Denton.
The company pledged to contribute $1 to the Red Cross for every signed pledge during a recent awareness campaign.
Home and business owners, as well as contractors, should call 811 before digging for any project. A local representative alerts utility owners, including Atmos, to mark all underground pipes and cables to allow for a safe dig.
More information about the campaign is available at atmosenergy.com/safety/sign-811-day-pledge.