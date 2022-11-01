Dan Anderson has been working to keep Denton veterans housed for years. As a HUD-VASH voucher coordinator with Veteran’s Affairs, he helps get veterans into stable, affordable housing — but with CARES Act funding dwindling and living costs increasing, his job, and the jobs of other veteran advocates, is getting harder.
“It sounds terrible, but for a while the pandemic was working for us because so much money came into these agencies that there was money to help,” Anderson said.
In May 2020, $17.2 million in CARES Act funding was earmarked for the Veterans Health Administration, $300 million of which was used that fiscal year to provide services for unhoused and at-risk vets. The capital went a long way toward helping the more than 27,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in Texas. More than two years later, those funds are gone — but food, fuel and housing costs are significantly higher, putting income-strapped vets at risk of slipping into homelessness.
“These problems already existed, and they’ve just been exacerbated by COVID and inflation,” said Elishia Baxter, veteran center coordinator at United Way of Denton County.
It’s something advocates and veteran service providers had front of mind when they came together for the annual Denton County Homeless Veterans Stand Down on Thursday at the Denton Civic Center. Organized by the Denton County Veterans Coalition, the one-day event brings together local, county and state resources for veterans experiencing homelessness, offering a hot meal, free health screenings and information about assistance with a range of benefits.
Ray Holder, who has organized the event for seven years, said the “stand down” title is a nod to the Vietnam War era. After weeks of fighting, the soldiers would be called back to base, where they would often listen to music, drink a few beers and unwind for a week.
“The idea was that you get away from all the misery, trouble and sorrow connected with the battlefield and you don’t do anything other than relax. That’s really what this is all about,” Holder said.
The event was also an opportunity for organizations to collaborate about the challenges they are facing as the decline in affordable housing intensifies need.
At Recovery Resource Council, a nonprofit providing housing, employment and addiction recovery support in North Texas, funds the agency can spend on those services every month have shrunk from $250,000 to pre-pandemic levels of about $60,000. Meanwhile, rents in Denton have increased 16% over last year, while consumer costs have hit a 40-year high.
High demand for housing in Denton has also meant that options for placement have dwindled, and tenants are being pushed further outside the city proper, which brings its own challenges for vets without transportation.
“With cost of living and housing there’s a lot of need — I have to go to Little Elm or Aubrey just to find something,” Recovery Resource case manager Jose Sanchez said.
In early 2021, 67 properties — about 2,400 units — were classified as affordable housing in the city of Denton. A 276-unit apartment complex classified as affordable housing, Denton Grove, is being built at South Loop 288 and Duchess Drive and is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
Almost 9,500 housing units — those designated as affordable and otherwise — would need to be constructed by 2026 to meet need in the city, according to a 2020 study.
Anderson said he’s telling his clients that are experiencing homelessness to get on three or four waiting lists at once, and to expect months-long wait times. In Fort Worth, more than 300 vets are on HUD-VASH voucher waitlists, and that doesn’t include those not on the lists who remain in shelters or encampments. Since Texas has more resources than some other states for vets, advocates are also seeing an influx of transplants from places as far away as Florida.
“The housing market supply is falling and falling as the number of people in need is getting bigger,” said Artie Williams, a clinical social worker with the Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Worth office.
Mental health challenges and the stigma that comes with them can also make landlords reluctant to rent to veterans, particularly if the complex has had issues with tenants in the past. Second-chance housing, the only option left for some vets with evictions or certain convictions, is also scarce, Williams said.
Denton city officials are hoping to find ways to bring more affordable housing to the city, as they discussed during a City Council meeting last week.
In the meantime, advocates are having to find creative ways to do more with less as they work to keep veterans off the streets.
“We’ve discovered that we can make a lot of money off of renting [at high prices] but even with subsidies, vets can’t afford that,” Williams said. “Housing is the biggest need by far right now.”