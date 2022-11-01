Stand Down 2022
Buy Now

Local volunteers and advocates gathered at the Denton Civic Center on Thursday for the seventh annual Denton County Homeless Veterans Stand Down, which connects unhoused and at-risk veterans with local resources.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Dan Anderson has been working for years to keep Denton veterans housed. As a HUD-VASH voucher coordinator with Veterans Affairs, he helps get military veterans into stable, affordable housing — but with CARES Act funding dwindling and living costs increasing, his job, and the jobs of other veteran advocates, is getting harder.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

Tags

Recommended for you