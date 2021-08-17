As a property owner, what’s my duty to a trespasser?
A trespasser is a person who enters the property of another without any legal right or invitation, express or implied. The term property owner includes persons leasing the subject property and may apply to others with rights in or control over the property.
It is important to note that a person may have a legal right to enter property without the owner’s knowledge or permission or may have an implied invitation to enter. Some examples include police chasing a suspect and utility workers accessing a downed power line. An exception to the trespasser definition exists when unauthorized entry is necessary due to a genuine emergency, such as seeking shelter from a tornado or entering a burning building to rescue people inside.
If a person lawfully enters property, his subsequent illegal activities do not make him a trespasser. However, a lawful entrant may become a trespasser by going to a part of the property where he is not permitted, unless the owner can reasonably foresee that the person will enter or use the other part of the property. It is foreseeable that an electrician authorized to install exterior lighting will need to access the fuse box located inside the garage, but the electrician trespasses when he stops to take a dip in the landowner’s pool without permission.
A property owner has no affirmative duty to keep the property safe for trespassers and generally cannot be liable to a trespasser for mere negligence. However, a property owner is not allowed to injure a trespasser willfully, wantonly or through gross negligence. The property owner would be liable for the use of deadly force such as the setting of a spring-gun or other trap to injure or kill trespassers unless such force was justified in the defense of a person or property. For example, a property owner may be justified in shooting a burglar breaking into his home, but he may not be justified in shooting a neighbor who comes by to ask for a cup of sugar or a stranger seeking help in an emergency.
An exception to the general rule that a property owner owes a very limited duty to trespassers comes into play in certain cases involving an injury to a child. The attractive nuisance doctrine exposes a property owner to liability for injury to a child caused by a highly dangerous artificial condition.
The attractive nuisance doctrine does not apply to naturally made dangerous conditions that exist on the property, such as a river. Additionally, for the doctrine to apply, the owner must have known or reasonably should have known the condition existed, that it involved an unreasonable risk of death or serious bodily harm to children, and that children were likely to trespass where the artificial condition existed. Swimming pool accidents involving small children are frequently litigated under the attractive nuisance doctrine.
The doctrine will not be applied if the child realizes the general risk associated with going near the dangerous condition, even if the child does not fully realize the exact nature or all aspects of the risk. For example, the doctrine did not apply to a 14-year-old boy who was killed by arcing electricity while climbing an electric transmission tower. Although the boy may not have known the danger of arcing electricity, he did know the danger of being near electricity and of climbing the tower.
Similarly, the doctrine’s applicability is based on the injured child’s age. The doctrine generally does not apply to children over 14 years of age absent special circumstances, while children under 7 are presumed not to have capacity to appreciate danger. Whether a child between the ages of 7 and 14 is old enough to appreciate a certain risk is a question of fact for a judge or jury to decide.
Because some artificially dangerous conditions have a high value to society and cannot be made completely safe or inaccessible to children, courts apply a risk-utility analysis in determining whether the doctrine applies. Texas courts have denied liability for injuries to trespassing children caused by moving vehicles and playing on railroad trestles because those items are essential to society. However, if measures to protect children would be relatively simple and inexpensive, the doctrine will apply even if the instrumentality causing injury is extremely useful. For example, if the injury to a child would have been prevented by something as simple as locking a door to the building that housed the very useful but very dangerous condition, the doctrine will apply.
As previously stated, swimming pool accidents are frequently litigated under the doctrine. Pools are attractive nuisances and are not viewed as having high utility to society.
This article is not comprehensive and is not intended as legal advice. The issue of whether a person is a trespasser and issues related to owner liability are very fact-specific and evaluated on a case-by-case basis. For questions about a specific case, consult with qualified legal counsel.