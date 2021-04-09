Nine months after sales of a special brew dedicated to supporting racial justice began at Armadillo Ale Works, the brewery is donating the profits to the Denton County chapter of the NAACP.
Armadillo began selling its Black Is Beautiful brew in July as part of the Black Is Beautiful advocacy campaign launched by San Antonio brewer Marcus Baskerville to raise awareness about racial injustice and funds for police brutality reform. More than one thousand breweries across the U.S. participated, creating a special brew using Baskerville's imperial stout recipe as a base.
As part of Armadillo's participation, they partnered with nonprofit Friends With Benefits to donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of their mesquite-twisted brew to the local NAACP.
Though Armadillo owner and head brewer Bobby Mullins said selling the roughly 200 cases of four-packs to raise the funds is taking longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the brewery still has roughly half the inventory left to sell — he decided to go ahead and cut the check for the total donation.
"It will be $10,000 total, but we're just writing the check early because they've been waiting for a very long time," Mullins said.
Denton County Brewing Co. also participated in the Black Is Beautiful initiative, donating proceeds from sales of their brew to the nonpartisan social and racial justice movement Faith in Texas.