Armadillo Ale Works announced Sunday that the brewery is closing, stating it “may be our last day of operations for a while, if not forever.”
In a Facebook post, the business cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary cause of accumulating expenses and debt. As alcohol-related businesses were forced to shut down or operate at limited capacity, the post reads, sales were affected both in the brewery itself and for its wholesale and retail partners.
The result of those sales was expenses and debt, and while government assistance “helped keep us afloat,” the brewery wasn’t able to fully recover, the post states.
“Due to this, we have been unable to maintain a level of revenue to offset our expenses and must vacate our building,” the post reads. “The future of Armadillo Brewing Company is unclear at this time but we thank you all for the support over the last twelve years. You’ll still be able to find our beverages at retailers for a little while, so pick some up while you can.”
Sunday, March 27, was set to be the last day of operations for the brewery, and the company asked customers to come out and have a beer on the last day. Owner Bobby Mullins could not be reached for comment by Sunday evening.
Armadillo’s announcement received an outpouring of support from community members, many of whom shared fond memories of their favorite drinks and experiences at the taproom. The brewery has had a local presence for over a decade.
Armadillo Ale Works spent much of Sunday hosting a second installment of Transgender Storytime, including a concert by Brave Combo, organized by activist and Denton City Council candidate Amber Briggle. Mullins stepped forward to have the brewery host the first story time event in November, after statewide blowback led to the city canceling a library event.