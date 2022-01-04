The CEO of the Santé Center for Healing has retired after more than two decades, the center announced last month.
Dennis Wade said goodbye Dec. 31 to the Argyle-based rehabilitation center, where he has served as CEO for 22 years. Since joining Santé, Wade has helped guide the evolution of the clinic to a full recovery continuum and was recognized as a finalist for D CEO’s Outstanding Healthcare Advocate award in 2020.
Wade is succeeded by Sam Slaton, who joined Santé in 2004 and has served in several leadership roles since, most recently as chief operating officer. Slaton is also the longtime president of Argyle ISD’s school board and holds a master’s in health systems management along with a master’s in counseling, a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s in psychology.
The transition is part of a multi-year leadership development and succession plan between the two executives.
“From early on in his tenure at Santé, Sam took a keen interest in leadership and management, and demonstrated this serious intent by returning for a second master’s degree focusing on healthcare administration,” Wade said in a news release. “He constantly explored with me why certain decisions were made and the reasoning behind those decisions. After several years of on-the-job training in a graduating progression of responsibility, Sam is now more than ready to take over the reins at Santé. I am very confident in his ability, his training and his dedication while leading Santé Center for Healing into the future.”
