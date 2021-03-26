Argyle agricultural startup Verano365 has promoted a yearlong employee to president, the company announced this week.
Herb Rabalais will take over as president from John Appel, who will focus on his duties as the President of BPS Agriculture, the parent company of Verano365. A Louisiana licensed horticulturist, Rabalais joined Verano in January 2020 and served as an account director before being promoted to president, according to the announcement.
“In the last year, Herb has shown incredible acumen for growing our Verano365 business by developing critical relationships with distributors, growers and industry associations,” Appel said. “Herb has a finger on the pulse of the grower, and he’s stewarded our culture as a company. He’s well-positioned to take Verano365 to the next level from both an industry and business perspective.”
Verano365 provides specialty horticulture innovations for greenhouse, nursery and hydroponic management based on the company’s proprietary formulation technology, OpusMAX, which acts as a carrier by forming supramolecular structures with active ingredients.