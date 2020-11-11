The restaurant group behind some of Denton's favorite restaurants like Barley & Board and LSA Burger Co. have a new restaurant: St. Argyle's Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales.
Located in the former Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 421 U.S. 377, in the same restaurant complex with other Radical Hospitality Group restaurants Bumbershoot Barbecue and Earl's 377 Pizza. St. Argyle's opened last week.
The menu is largely of Cajun classics like a shrimp boil for $18,95, while baskets with fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and your choice of protein start at $11.95. And of course, there's po'boys, gumbo and red beans and rice on the menu as well with bignets for dessert.
While most of the menu remains classic, there are a few twists that Radical Hospitality is known for, like crawfish queso for just under $10.
The restaurant is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As for the name, a pirogue is a canoe, and yes, you can buy one at the restaurant, The Dallas Morning News reported.