Denton County area businesses are going the extra mile to assure residents that Sunday was still a day of celebration for mothers in spite of the pandemic.
With public gatherings curtailed to an extent by the state’s order, most are trying to attune.
At Aunt Sue’s Barn, a horticulture farm on the outskirts of Denton County, the small but mighty operation was selling flower bouquets ahead of Sunday but has since sold out. Sue Newhouse, owner of Aunt Sue’s Barn, said the community turnout was unexpected, saying she was not anticipating making much money this growing season.
Initially, she planned to sell wholesale quantities only but that the pandemic resulted in an overstocked supply, she said.
“I planted the greenhouses extra dense and a lot closer this year, which left us with a lot more flowers,” Newhouse said. “So here I was with all of these extra flowers and not very much of a market at all.”
With most wholesale operators closed during the pandemic and two overgrown greenhouses, she decided on donating flowers and homemade masks to area nursing homes. She was planning for a season of donations but with her new front closed, she said there has been upswing in local demand.
While she no longer participates at the Denton Community Farmer’s Market, Newhouse said she was approached by customers who inquired about whether she would be selling any bouquets, something she had not done previously. The extent of bouquet capabilities plateaus at putting flowers into a vase, she said, jokingly noting that it’s not “really a bouquet.”
With the help of both Denton High School FFA and Floriculture clubs, she was able to pick and assemble bouquets for 60 families.
“When we connected with the Denton [High School] FFA and the Floriculture class — everything just came together — so I think it was meant to be,” she said.
The booster clubs earned $10 from every bouquet and were given hands on experience at the farm.
According to the National Retail Foundation, 71% of consumers are social distancing and are concerned about the pandemic’s impact on their personal health and finances. However, 86% are planning to celebrate Mother’s Day.
While some purchasing trends associated with the holiday like flowers have slightly dipped in demand since last year, others like greeting cards, jewelry and clothing have remained fairly stable. With most business and restaurant operations curbed since mid-March, events like special outings have seen the biggest decrease in consumer spending since this time last year.
Although some restaurants have since reopened on a limited capacity for dine-in services, most are continuing to provide curbside or delivery services only. For restaurants and eateries that reopened on a limited capacity Sunday was an opportunity for “normalcy” and celebration.
At Fortunata Winery, a family owned and operated winery in Aubrey, the business has reinvented their brand over the past seven weeks to stay afloat. But with being able to reopen recently, Shari Trusty, co-owner of the winery with her husband Kelby, said there will be an array of socially distanced events from wine tastings to drive-thru shopping on Sunday.
“What we’re doing is you can bring your mother in and we’re going to have chocolate and free wine tastings for her,” Trusty said. “To help out some of the local vendors and small businesses that had to be shutdown, we’re also doing a drive-thru shopping area, where you can purchase flowers or gift certificates for massages, wine, facials and paint parties for later.”
Gift cards have seen an overall increase in consumer spending of 4% this year for Mother’s Day, in comparison to last year, according to the NRF.
Trusty said while employees will be required to wear face coverings that guests will be provided handmade masks, free of charge. As well, with a dozen acres on the property and tables set apart at twice the socially recommended distance, she said there would be plenty of room for mothers to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Other scheduled aspects, she said, include live music and firing up two newly renovated brick ovens, featuring southern Italian pizzas in addition to their cheese boards.
In spite of financial setbacks stemming from the pandemic, consumers are planning to spend about $8 more, for an average of $205 on Mother’s Day gifts and celebrations, as online sales have surged.
For Shelley Christner, owner of The Dime Store, the pandemic led to an abrupt pivot in online and e-commerce sales at the vintage craft shop. Prior to the shutdown, roughly 5% of store products were available online, she said, or about 30 to 40 items in total. Since then, she said her online catalog has increased by roughly 650% with more 300 total items now online.
A component of her “Mother’s Day” sales has been gift bags that are tailored to a specific niche or interest, such as “plant mama” or “the mama who needs a break,” she said. Other available items include a “surprise box for moms” and gift guides like hand-crafted flower bouquets. In the last week, she said she has sent out more orders than she did previously in a month.
“We started the surprise boxes last week and those have been really successful,” she said. “We also offered floral bouquets from one of our makers and those sold out immediately. It’s incredible the amount of orders we [sold] for Mother’s Day.”
Although each day is a challenge, Christner said, who has been one of the only employees at her shop since the shutdown began, the push to e-commerce has been a blessing. While the pandemic was the leading cause that accelerated the move to online, she said she anticipates that online sales will continue to be a strong source of revenue for the shop moving forward.
For Newhouse, who revamped her website to allow a more streamlined online process, nearly 2,000 flowers were bundled and distributed between bouquet deliveries and events ahead of Mother’s Day. While she does not claim to be the warmest person, she said the pandemic has had an isolating experience, leading to colder but meaningful transactions, nonetheless.
“It’s been really odd for me over these last few weeks when I am delivering flowers and just drop them on their porch,” she said, saying how it detracts from the community experience of her profession. “To actually take a whole bucket of flowers or [bouquets] to nurses or mothers and to see them pull them all out and take them inside — that’s the fun part for myself.”