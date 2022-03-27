It’s a mixed bag for Denton’s restaurants and food businesses, but owners and managers seem to share a common consensus: The labor landscape has changed, and there’s uncertainty on where it will go from here.
The impact of the pandemic on businesses of all kinds has been well chronicled, especially so for the food and restaurant industry. Pushes for social distancing reduced traffic for the businesses that didn’t have to close down outright, but now, customers are getting out in large numbers once again.
A jaunt around Denton’s downtown Square will reveal an obvious trend: Restaurants are looking to hire. It follows that as people return to their favorite eateries, those businesses would require more staffing. However, conversations with managers and owners in the food industry suggest there’s a disconnect between the two.
Ken Willis, co-owner of Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, is one of the business owners who’s felt the labor shortage sting firsthand. He said the uptick in business simply hasn’t been matched by an uptick in workers. He’s found it especially difficult to hire kitchen workers for making ice cream, as well as finding delivery drivers.
“As things started picking back up and people were not coming back to work, it got really bad,” Willis said. “It’s still bad, but we’re at the point where that’s the new norm.”
According to Federal Reserve Economic Data, which has unemployment statistics through January, Denton County’s unemployment rate skyrocketed at the start of the pandemic. The number came in at 12.4% at its highest, and has gradually declined since. Most recently, the county’s unemployment rate jumped from December’s 3.2% to January’s 3.6%, about seven-tenths of a percentage point higher than in January 2020, prior to the pandemic.
Restaurant owners pin the shortages on a variety of factors. Ken Currin, who opened Greenhouse, Loco Cafe and Juicy Pig, said he believes the current labor issues date back to before the pandemic. In his experience, job applications have gone from two or three a day to two or three a week.
“It used to be every day, and now we might go weeks where people don’t apply for jobs,” Currin said. “It was kind of like a boiling frog. It just seemed to slowly be happening. … It’s become trendy to talk about labor shortages, but I think it’s a much bigger issue for a number of years.”
Currin said that results in a lesser pool of talent to choose from when it comes to hiring, and while it hasn’t impacted his own low-turnover restaurants as heavily as other businesses in the area, any industry is dependent on its workforce.
“Denton’s not hurting for jobs and professional people with money, so maybe their kids don’t work as much here,” Currin said. “I wish I knew what was coming next, but we’re just trying to get through the next month. I think there are plenty of people and plenty of jobs, and it’s just getting them all married up and headed in the right direction.”
Joey Hawkins, owner of Jupiter House and Hoochie’s, said he can “definitely feel” the shortages at his restaurants. However, he said he has good crews in place already.
“I don’t think we’ve really felt it as bad as other places,” Hawkins said. “We have really strong crews but it seems like we’re always kind of training people. … I think if you provide a decent place to work, they’ll want to work there.”
At Komodo Loco, co-owner Kyle Krueger pinned a difficult restaurant landscape on several developments. He said it hasn’t been too much of a struggle overall, but that some positions have been particularly difficult to hire for.
“It’s been hard to keep guys in our dish room full, but that’s one of our lower-paying, entry-level positions at the restaurant anyway,” Krueger said. “That’s what makes it hard for us. Some places can pay $14 or $15 an hour and we’re not quite there.”
Krueger said small businesses can be seriously impacted by increasing wages, especially in the food industry, where bigger restaurants can more easily absorb those increases and stay competitive in the labor market. But as far the missing applications, he said there could be several causes.
“People just aren’t working, or they got lazy, or they’re still worried about COVID — I’m not sure what it is,” Krueger said. “You can definitely tell there’s less people in the workforce.”