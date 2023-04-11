Yellow Dog Art Bar

Art covers a wall and ceiling inside the Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, now open at 219 E. Hickory St.  

Eagle, a golden-furred guide dog, snoozes next to an easel where his companion, John Bramblitt, paints an image of a bikini-clad woman enjoying a summer cocktail against a swirling pink backdrop. Little does Eagle know, he’s the namesake of the very studio-turned-art bar he’s taken up residence in.

Inspired by George Rodrigue’s French Quarter studio, the Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, now open at 219 E. Hickory St., pays homage not just to local art, but also to the creative process. Along with housing Bramblitt’s studio, which is open to the public, the Yellow Dog has supplies for every creative pursuit, from DIY craft kits to woodburning.

Artistic touch
Blind painter shares ‘vision’

