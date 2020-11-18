Angel investor, others call Denton 'destination' for tech industry

The co-founder of a local startup tech company believes Denton will become a destination for similar businesses while recruiting graduates from its two major universities.
“I like what I’m seeing,” Mark Cieri of TeamofDefenders said. “I see an opportunity. But we’re not going to be a Silicon Valley. We’re not going to be Austin or Dallas. We are going to be Denton. And Denton is unique.”
In October, TeamofDefenders was one of two tech startup companies in Denton — the other one From The Future — to receive economic development grants from the Denton City Council for a combined total of $350,000.
“I think this grant we were awarded is a milestone for the company,” Cieri said. “It is the first, but we need that consistency of investment in the community. Then, you get investors like me coming together. I look at my own company, and I see it growing and developing locally. I also see our engagement with the universities continue to be important.”
David Rylander, a professor of business and economics at Texas Woman’s University, said that institution of higher learning and the University of North Texas offer programs to accommodate students seeking tech careers.
“I know UNT and TWU have developed programs recently that are much more appealing to the tech industry," Rylander said. "Our business program just introduced business analytics with an emphasis on the MBA. And we have one of the most diverse MBA programs. … Also, TWU and UNT partner in computer science and the engineering program. Students can take computer science at TWU and engineering at UNT and come out with a dual degree.”
And that’s what companies like TeamofDefenders are looking for, Cieri said.
“I expect to be fostering great local talent — not only being a consumer of students but being a provider of opportunity. I want to foster and stimulate having graduates come and stay," he said. "That is important. It is a feeder program. We need to grow that tech talent. It’s working with the universities to grow talent and keep it here.”
In an economic development strategic plan for the city, consultant TIP Strategies shared a similar assessment.
“In recent years, a strong cluster of education technology companies has emerged in Denton,” the TIP Strategies report shows. “The presence of two universities along with strong support for entrepreneurs has made Denton an ideal location for edtech startups. Events such as the Denton Black Film Festival have also drawn tourists to Denton and strengthened community ties.
"However, Denton's creative economy requires additional support, including stronger connections to the DFW tech scene and venture capital," the report warns. "The city can nurture Creative Denton by cultivating relationships with DFW capital sources and raising public awareness of Denton artists and entrepreneurs.”
Jessica Rogers, Denton’s director of economic development, was not available for comment.
TeamofDefenders was borne out of Stoke Denton, a workspace for entrepreneurs, startups, remote workers, small businesses, tech companies and freelancers here.
“We set up shop at Stoke in May 2018,” Cieri said. “We were part of a chartering group with Denton angels and became part of that community. We very much like the collision of tech and creativity. We are trying to impact people with superior user experiences. We also like being in a place where our employees like to be. We see Denton as a destination.”
Cieri is an angel investor and self-proclaimed “business adventurist."
“I used to lead one of the biggest smart tech companies in the world,” he said. “I’ve worked in other tech areas. Back in 2017 and early 2018, I began a journey to start my own company. We wanted to set up shop in a place where we could really set a long-term vision for the company.”
TeamofDefenders is an Internet of Things platform company that supports the Denton tech industry by hiring employees locally and acting as angel investors to other startups. It plans to create 54 jobs, with a payroll of $3.95 million.
From The Future specializes in virtual reality training. It plans to create 138 jobs, at a payroll of $10.15 million.
"Denton has a lot of people with high-tech and creative skills living in the area," From The Future co-founder Mike Christian said. "The DFW metroplex has a lot of opportunities for tech-minded people that pull in talent from across the nation. Denton attracts those people who enjoy a more laid-back and creative atmosphere that includes art, music and comedy.
"For companies that want to make their home in Denton, the talent pool that comes from UNT, TWU, the Denton community and the metroplex is incredible," Christian continued. "The support of groups and organizations such as Techmill and Stoke are also a valuable resource."
From the Future was founded by video game veterans Christian, Stephen Hess, Joey Bryant and Kyle Rives.
"The owners gained decades of experience building virtual worlds working for video game publishers such as Atari and THQ," Christian said. "In the last five years, FTF has built over 50 virtual and augmented reality games, experiences and training applications. The company used this experience to build a platform called DRIVE (Distributed Real-time Intelligent Virtual Environment) for developing and delivering immersive learning. Our mission is to improve the ability to learn through our DRIVE system, what we call Learning 4.0."
And it's that kind of innovation that makes Denton special, Mayor Chris Watts said.
“You have a labor pool here,” he said. “The university graduates people in [the tech field] on a yearly basis. The vibe of the city is attractive. Our diversity of employment and diversity of people are good. It’s a good recipe for people who want to live in a city like that.”
Council member Paul Meltzer, a retired product developer, agreed.
“If you look at the economic development strategy that’s been drafted, we’re looking for sectors that line up well with our strengths,” he said. “It really just comes out of the presence of the universities and the kind of creativity in the environment.
"People often say to me that Denton reminds them of Austin in the '80s," Meltzer said. "It’s kind of a place where inventive people might enjoy living. That’s part of why I think it can be very appealing for companies like the ones we just gave incentives to.”
The TIP plan shows that computer technology, research, design and the arts “make Denton creative.” It encourages entrepreneurial competition, increasing capital investments and creating additional tech opportunities for Denton ISD students.