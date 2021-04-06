Texas-based American National Bank & Trust recently opened their permanent location in Denton, president and CEO Dwight Berry announced in March.
The full-service branch opened at 120 S. Carroll Blvd. in December 2020. AMNAT’s banking team will serve customers in the two-story, 12,000 square-foot space after working remotely for two years while construction on the space was underway, Denton Market President Marty Rivers said. The branch offers commercial and personal banking services including treasury management, Small Business Administration loans, trust and investment management and mortgage loans.
Some members of the Denton banking team previously operated out of a temporary location across from Mulberry Street Cantina, connecting with clients there, via Zoom or however was most convenient, while others were working at other branches until the permanent Denton location opened, Rivers said.
"It was actually kind of a good time to be in a temporary bank while you're building a new branch because a lot of customers weren't getting out and we weren't getting out, so [we were] kind of under the radar," Rivers said.
Along with moving into the new space the branch also recently welcomed two new members: Andre R. Bailey as vice president of commercial lending and Austin Anderson as business development officer. Bailey has over 17 years of experience in commercial real estate and SBA lending on a national level, while Anderson graduated from the University of North Texas and has been in the banking industry in Denton since 2012.
The new bankers are part of a 14-member team that has a wealth of experience in North Texas, Rivers said. AMNAT has been in Flower Mound for 22 years, and Rivers himself is a 28-year Denton banker. Rivers said Denton's thriving market and location made it a good fit for AMNAT, a $1.2 billion bank with 12 locations in North Texas.
What sets AMNAT apart from some other banks is its focus on helping small businesses and offering comprehensive trust services, Rivers said.
"We just love to help small businesses, and primarily like to finance commercial real estate," Rivers said. "In this office, we have a senior vice president of trust and offer trust services, and there's really not very many banks here that offer those services. We have a mortgage team here and lenders and processors here in town so anybody getting a mortgage with us, they've got personal service, and we service our own mortgage loans."
Despite working remotely, Rivers said the Denton banking team has remained busy, providing Paycheck Protection Program loans for some customers that couldn't get them at larger banks and helping other clients with tenets who have struggled amid the pandemic to find solutions.
While the pandemic has brought new customers looking for help with things like PPP loans, it has also presented some challenges by preventing bankers from making in-person visits to solicit business. Still, the branch has plenty to stay busy — Rivers originally intended to lease some professional office space out of the new building, but with the team rapidly growing, they've expanded to the whole first floor and half the second, with plans to add more members soon.
In the meantime, Rivers said the branch team is just happy to officially call Denton home.
"I've been here a long time and been involved in a lot of things and we were able to bring them [AMNAT] to town, so we're excited to be here," Rivers said.