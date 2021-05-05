American National Bank & Trust, which opened its Denton location last month, has added three officers to its Trust and Investment Services Group, the bank announced in a news release this week.
Beth Hearn Owens, Jennifer Bryson and Melissa Schreiber Hill will oversee the administration of clients' investment and trust accounts as part of the group, which serves clients in more than 30 states and manages over $1.5 billion in assets, according to the release.
Hill has 20 years' experience in wealth and estate planning and has been a certified trust financial adviser since 2011. She will be based in the bank's Denton office and work with clients and team members in the Fort Worth, Flower Mound and Dallas branches.
Owens is a licensed attorney with a master's in taxation from the University of Houston. She transitioned to a trust officer role after practicing law for seven years. Bryson has 30 years' experience in trusts, estates and other wealth services.
Bryson and Owens will work from the Houston and Fort Bend offices.