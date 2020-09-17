Less than a month after Alamo Drafthouse reopened its Denton location, the theater is closed again.
The theater will reopen once major new releases return, Bill DiGaetano, CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth theaters, said in a statement.
The move is to consolidate operations to just the Richardson and Lake Highlands locations to "better weather the COVID storm," DiGaetano said.
"We’re happy to continue bringing you the best cinematic experience possible at our Richardson and Lake Highlands locations, and look forward to re-emerging with our other locations once major new releases resume," he said in the statement.
Alamo locations in Cedars, North Richland Hills and Las Colinas are also closed.
The theater reopened Aug. 25 with groups spaced out, new sanitation practices in place and masks required unless patrons were eating or drinking.