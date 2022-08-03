Al’s Furniture owner Clint Knowles and his son A.J. — son and grandson of the store’s namesake — pose for a photo Tuesday in the store’s showroom on East McKinney Street. Knowles said the closing will be bittersweet. “I’ve been there the whole time, since I was 10 years old,” he said.
Al’s Furniture will be closing its doors in September after 43 years in business in Denton and will be holding sales throughout the coming weeks.
Customers will still be able to shop online at shopals.com, but with retail sales being down for several years, the decision to close the showroom on East McKinney Street was necessary, owner Clint Knowles said.
“The overhead and the taxes and all of the associated costs with operating a big place like that is really expensive,” Knowles said. “It’s gotten to the point where the retail doesn’t really support it, and I have to lean on my commercial sales.”
Al’s is a family business that began when Knowles’ parents opened the store in 1979. Knowles said both of his parents have died, and he bought out the business from his sister about five years ago.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m going to miss the memories. I’ve been there the whole time, since I was 10 years old.”
Since its opening, the business has expanded to cater to customers online, and Knowles said that is how they will continue operations after the showroom closes.
“It’s time to turn the page and do what’s next,” Knowles said. “We have a great website and we can still sell to the public, and I want everyone to know that. They can talk to me and I would be happy to facilitate any furniture purchase that they’d like to make.”
The targeted closing date, Knowles said, is Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, with the store currently having two employees, including himself. The building's new owners told him they would turn it into a thrift store, he said.