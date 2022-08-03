Al's Furniture
Buy Now

The showroom of Al's Furniture on East McKinney Street, shown Tuesday, will be closing in September, although the company will still be selling furniture online.

 Al Key/DRC

Al’s Furniture will be closing its doors in September after 43 years in business in Denton and will be holding sales throughout the coming weeks.

Customers will still be able to shop online at shopals.com, but with retail sales being down for several years, the decision to close the showroom on East McKinney Street was necessary, owner Clint Knowles said.

Al's Furniture
Buy Now

Al’s Furniture owner Clint Knowles and his son A.J. — son and grandson of the store’s namesake — pose for a photo Tuesday in the store’s showroom on East McKinney Street. Knowles said the closing will be bittersweet. “I’ve been there the whole time, since I was 10 years old,” he said.

Recommended for you