Bills introduced in the Texas Legislature would prevent Denton and other cities from passing restrictions on short-term rentals. 

Several bills introduced in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate this legislative session would have a chilling effect on the ability of cities and municipalities to regulate short-term rentals.

