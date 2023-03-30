DRC_AchieversGym.jpg
Buy Now

Achievers Gymnastics will change ownership after 31 years. 

 DRC file photo

Achievers Gymnastics Center will come under new ownership after 31 years as a staple in Denton.

Longtime owner Frank Kudlac has sold the business to Ryan and Chandler Turney, who will take over April 1. Kudlac, who said he has been mentoring Ryan for several years in operating the business, will remain on through the transition and as a coach in the girl’s options team program for at least the next 2-3 years. No major changes are planned for the gym in the short term, according to a news release about the sale.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags