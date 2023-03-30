Achievers Gymnastics Center will come under new ownership after 31 years as a staple in Denton.
Longtime owner Frank Kudlac has sold the business to Ryan and Chandler Turney, who will take over April 1. Kudlac, who said he has been mentoring Ryan for several years in operating the business, will remain on through the transition and as a coach in the girl’s options team program for at least the next 2-3 years. No major changes are planned for the gym in the short term, according to a news release about the sale.
“Ryan has been with me from the beginning as a gymnast, coach, team director and now owner,” Kudlac said in the release. “I feel like I am passing the gym on to family — and I know it will be in great hands.”
Staff at Achievers support the sale, Kudlac said, and are confident in the future of the gym.
“I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to own, lead and coach at Achievers,” Kudlac said. “I have learned and grown through the process in ways I never imagined. I have gotten more from the athletes I coached and the employees I’ve worked alongside of than I’ve given to them.
“The relationships, the experiences, and the lessons learned from owning and growing Achievers have changed me and provided me with many of the most meaningful times in my life. I simply cherish having been able to work and guide so many wonderful people and having built a business and culture that I’m so very proud of.”
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.