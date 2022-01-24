JT Murphy
Buy Now

JT Murphy

North Texas-based AccessBank has hired a new vice president of commercial lending for its Speedway location, the company announced last week.

JT Murphy will serve the bank’s Northlake, Roanoke, Southlake and Grapevine regions in the new role.

Murphy, a University of North Texas alumnus, began his banking career in 2006 and has worked at several national banks. 

— Staff report

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!