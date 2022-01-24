Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 25, 2022 @ 7:59 pm
JT Murphy
North Texas-based AccessBank has hired a new vice president of commercial lending for its Speedway location, the company announced last week.
JT Murphy will serve the bank’s Northlake, Roanoke, Southlake and Grapevine regions in the new role.
Murphy, a University of North Texas alumnus, began his banking career in 2006 and has worked at several national banks.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.
