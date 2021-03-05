AccessBank Texas has promoted a longtime employee to senior vice president of commercial lending, the company announced Feb. 26.
Jack Patton joined AccessBank as a teller in 2015 while attending the University of North Texas, eventually being promoted to an underwriter. After graduating in 2019, Patton accepted a position as the assistant vice president of commercial lending and was promoted to vice president in 2020.
“Jack has grown into an integral part of the Bank’s production team and has shown the skill and aptitude as a great lending officer,” said Duke York, executive vice president and chief lending officer at AccessBank Texas. “We are fortunate to have him on our team.”