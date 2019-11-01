Access Bank Texas recently announced the appointment of three new senior executives, including Glenn Monroe, James Hill and Jeff Moten.
A 35-year veteran in banking, Monroe was appointed vice chairman of the board and will help spearhead growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Hill, whose banking experience specializes in private banking and real estate lending, will serve as chief strategy officer and president of the Fort Worth market. A 32-year veteran in banking, Moten was appointed executive vice president of commercial and real estate lending in Fort Worth.