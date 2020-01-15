North Texas finished the year with solid growth in the real estate market and Denton County managed to trounce the Dallas-Fort Worth averages with home sales jumping 25% for the month.
Pending home sales were more than 20% higher than the same time a year ago. Median home prices in Denton County rose 4.3% to $318,00 while average prices were 3.8% higher at $360,348.
The city of Denton also finished the year on a strong note with home sales rising 28 percent for the month. Median home prices in Denton rose 2% to $260,000, with average prices rising 1.3% to $273,620. The supply of homes for sale in Denton dipped to only 1.9 months, compared to 2.2 months in Denton County.
NTREIS data indicates home sales jumped by roughly 13% in the DFW area. Median home prices rose 5.1%, and average home prices in the DFW area rose 5.5% in December. The supply of DFW homes for sale dropped about 7% to 25, 503 in December.
Please take all of those numbers with a grain of salt.
December provided a very easy year-over-year comparison. At the end of 2018 the North Texas real estate market was experiencing a pronounced slump amid rising interest rates. There was also a big swan dive in the stock market in December 2018 adding serious uncertainty to the real estate market.
The end of 2019 was the polar opposite. The Federal Reserve cut their benchmark interest rate 3 times last year and resurrected massive liquidity injections to Wall Street banks during the last quarter of the year in the hopes of avoiding another “accident.” They succeeded in kicking the can.
Speaking of kicking cans, do you remember that big Texas property tax reform package in 2019? While North Texas residents were busy enjoying the holiday season, The Dallas Morning News provided a helpful reminder that the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019 was a glorious exercise in fake narrative. According to real estate editor Steve Brown, the KPMG Plaza tower at 2323 Ross Ave. in downtown Dallas sold for a cool $240 million at the end of 2019.
That wasn’t the real story of course. The real story behind the KPMG Plaza tower sale is that this trophy commercial property was apparently assessed and taxed at only 58% of its market value for 2019. Records show that the Dallas Central Appraisal District valued the KPMG Plaza tower at nearly $100 million less than the sale price reported in North Texas’ largest newspaper.
The real story is that the Dallas CAD essentially left almost $100 million in taxable property off the rolls, leaving over $2.7 million in potential tax revenue uncollected on a single commercial tower in downtown Dallas. As a result of the undervaluation of the property, Dallas area schools, homeowners and other entities were once again shortchanged by Texas’ two-tiered property tax system.
I detailed how the Texas property tax scam works in practice here in North Texas. The irony runs thick with the sale of the KPMG Plaza tower. Dallas CAD records show that Ryan LLC is listed as the tax agent for the property.
If the name sounds familiar, it should. G. Brint Ryan bestowed $30 million to the University of North Texas in 2019, and the UNT College of Business is now known as the G. Brint Ryan College of Business. A 2014 piece in The Dallas Morning News revealed that Ryan LLC and its employees were large supporters of the current Texas comptroller’s campaign at the time.
“Nearly 1 of every 6 dollars that Sen. Glenn Hegar, R-Katy, received in campaign contributions came from employees of Ryan LLC or the company’s political committee,” the article states. “The Dallas-based tax firm works to help major corporations, such as Walmart and ExxonMobil, secure tax breaks.”
According to Steve Brown at The Dallas Morning News, the KPMG Plaza tower previously traded hands for $200 million back in 2016. That’s pretty interesting considering the Dallas CAD valued the property at only $115 million in 2018 ... two years later!
This might be acceptable if urban school districts in Texas weren’t struggling to educate children across the state in outdated campuses with strained budgets. It might be acceptable if Austin itself wasn’t dealing with a growing homeless population. It might be acceptable if Texas homeowners weren’t being buried by record high property tax bills as appraisal districts generally assess them at 90%-100% of actual market value. In the real world, it stinks of crony capitalism.
According to the same Dec. 26 Dallas Morning News article, the office tower at 1900 N. Pearl St. was also sold in 2019 for “about $180 million.” If you check the Dallas Central Appraisal District website, it shows a market value of only $87.4 million for 2019, indicating a misfire by the CAD even worse than the one on 2323 Ross Ave. It would appear the owners of 1900 Pearl saved over $2.3 million in property taxes because of Texas’ two-tiered property tax system and the gross undervaluation of another downtown office tower.
The sale of the KPMG Plaza tower and 1900 Pearl offer a stark reminder that Texas has a long way to go before we ever achieve property tax transparency.
In 2019, Texas legislators once again pretended to reform the Texas property tax system without actually doing so. Those “equity” appeals available to giant corporations and wealthy property owners are still on the books, providing a very lucrative loophole for Texas property tax consultants like Ryan LLC.
Average homeowners in North Texas will continue to pay hefty price for what is undoubtedly a two-tiered property tax system devoid of real transparency.