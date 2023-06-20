Real estate broker Aaron Layman

Real estate broker Aaron Layman tours model homes in the Creekside area in 2020.

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Denton’s real estate market continued to rebound heading into the summer. Sales volume bounced 19% from the same time last year, while pending contracts were 3% higher. The median sales price in the city of Denton managed to claw a 1% gain from May of last year. 

That’s a testament to the continued demand for homes, but also a reflection of tight inventory.

AARON LAYMAN is the owner-broker of Aaron Layman Properties LLC. Contact him at 940-209-2100 or sales@aaronlayman.com or www.aaronlayman.com.

0
0
0
0
0