Gary Barnhart, the owner of Barnhart’s Barbershop, served hot cocoa during the Denton Cocoa Crawl on Saturday morning. Businesses offered a variety of hot cocoa tastings in their stores in Downtown Denton and accepted food donations for LovePacs Denton.
Locals hopped from business to business in downtown Denton to get a taste of cocoa during the Denton Main Street Association’s Cocoa Crawl on Saturday morning.
People gathered outside Barnhart’s Barber Shop, where owner Gary Barnhart served his cocoa that took him about an hour to make.
Barnhart didn’t mind whether people liked it – he just cared that the community and businesses around him were interacting and getting involved with each other, he said.
“Really, for me, it’s just about being involved with the community,” Barnhart said.
Brooke Spencer, manager of The Palm Tree Boutique, also participated in the event. Spencer said it took about an hour to make the cocoa and said the business loves to get involved with community events with the Denton Main Street Association.
“We love to be involved in any way we can,” Spencer said. “Especially with the downtown MSA [Denton Main Street Association}. “We do Wassail Weekend fest, all that stuff. We’d love to be able to participate, so I always sign up.”
La Di Da, another women’s clothing boutique, also participated in the event. Owner Brittany Foster handled customers inside the business while her husband, Leddy, served cocoa outside the business.
“I think family events downtown are especially important, because you’re creating memories for kids,” Foster said. “And how cool is it that they can grow up and think every year, my family and I went to a cocoa crawl and saw my friends and went to this and all the different businesses around downtown.”
The event also accepted food donations for LovePacs Denton and Our Daily Bread.
