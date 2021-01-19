A court’s authority to decide a case or an issue is called jurisdiction and comes from the Texas Constitution and the Texas Government Code. Most Texas courts have exclusive jurisdiction over certain types of cases, no jurisdiction over other cases, and concurrent jurisdiction with other courts. These jurisdictional limitations are based on the subject matter of a case and the dollar amount in controversy. A court cannot make rulings in cases that are not within its jurisdiction, except to dismiss those cases — all other rulings are not enforceable. This article focuses on some of the civil jurisdiction afforded to Texas courts.
Most cases originate in a trial court. Texas trial courts include municipal courts, justice courts, county courts, county courts at law, probate courts and district courts. At the trial court level, a new case is filed, a judge or jury weighs the credibility of the evidence presented, and then the court applies applicable law to decide the case.
Municipal courts service a municipality (city or town) and hear cases involving ordinance violations but have very limited civil jurisdiction. Justice courts service a given precinct within a county and have original jurisdiction over certain civil matters with an amount in controversy not more than $20,000, eviction cases, and enforcement of certain liens on personal property. These courts do not have jurisdiction over divorce actions, suits for title to land, defamation cases or certain other matters.
Texas counties may have constitutional county courts, county courts at law and statutory probate courts. A constitutional county court judge serves as the head of the county commissioner’s court, which is not trial court. His or her court also has jurisdiction in civil actions where the amount in controversy is between $200 and $20,000, uncontested probate matters, and appeals from justice courts.
The more populous counties have statutory county courts at law which take on the judicial functions of the constitutional county courts, having jurisdiction over civil, criminal and appellate matters like the constitutional county courts, except that they can hear civil matters with an amount in controversy that is not more than $250,000. They have general probate jurisdiction when there is no statutory probate court in their county. A county court does not have jurisdiction over proceedings concerning roads, bridges, public highways, or the general administration of county business that is within the jurisdiction of the commissioners’ court of each county. Some of the more populous counties have statutory probate courts with exclusive jurisdiction over probate and guardianship matters within the county.
The final type of Texas trial court is the district court. District courts service a given district, usually a county or multiple rural counties. District courts have jurisdiction over civil cases in which the amount in controversy is more than $500 unless exclusive jurisdiction has been given to another court. There is no maximum dollar limit on district court cases. District courts hear divorce actions, suits for title to land, defamation cases and variety of other civil actions. In the larger Texas counties, the district courts tend to be specialized and hear only family law, criminal or civil cases. Otherwise, a district court judge may hear all of these cases.
Cases originally decided by county courts, probate courts and district courts may be challenged by appealing to an intermediate appellate court. Additionally, certain rulings made by these courts may be presented to an intermediate appellate court while the case is pending in the trial court. Texas has 14 intermediate appellate courts that serve different districts. Denton County is in the Second District. Intermediate appellate courts may transfer cases to one another.
When a trial court’s decision is challenged on appeal, the appellate court only considers the issues raised on appeal and the corresponding evidence presented to the trail court. Any unchallenged rulings remain in effect. Appellate courts decide cases by reviewing evidence from the trial court and considering the law and arguments presented by the respective parties. Appellate courts do not hear from witnesses or consider evidence that was not presented to the trial court (unless new evidence is a basis for the appeal).
If a party is not satisfied with the intermediate appellate court’s rulings, it may ask the Texas Supreme Court to review some or all of those rulings. The Supreme Court has the discretion to reconsider a case and, in fact, denies most petitions for review. Factors it considers in deciding whether to grant review are whether there is conflict between intermediate appellate courts on an important point of law; whether the case involves the constitution or construction or validity of a statute; whether a legal issue is new and needs to be addressed by the Court; or whether error was committed by a lower court that is of such importance to the state’s jurisprudence, it must be corrected. If the Supreme Court decides to review an intermediate appellate court’s decision, its review is limited to the issues and evidence presented to the appellate court.
Appellate courts may affirm a lower court’s ruling, modify a ruling and affirm as modified, reverse the entire decision, affirm parts and reverse other parts, or dismiss the case. If a case is reversed, the appellate court will either remand to the lower court for further proceedings or render its own judgment on the issues it reversed.
The judgment of the highest court to rule on issues in a case becomes the final judgment of the case and is binding on the parties.
This article is not comprehensive and is not intended as legal advice. The rules and procedures discussed may vary by location and are subject to change.