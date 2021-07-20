The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University believes in forging strong partner relationships. Business partners refer people to us and we in turn refer people to them. We turned to our veteran-focused partners to offer training to 27 recent CWE veteran woman entrepreneur grant recipients. These resources are open to veterans across Texas and include:
Texas Veterans Commission – Veteran Entrepreneur Program:
The Veteran Entrepreneur Program assists veterans with starting and growing businesses by providing guidance to veteran entrepreneurs and business owners. VEP provides veterans with business tools, resources and direct support that can be leveraged for business success. VEP’s team of four veteran business consultants manage at least one of four Texas regions, each encompassing a minimum of one major metropolitan city. The veteran business consultants travel to targeted regions to conduct outreach and partner with other local, state and federal agencies to facilitate training sessions and informational seminars on an as-needed basis.
VEP’s veteran business consultants provide one-on-one business mentorship to assist and educate veterans in entrepreneurship activities. Business consultants coach veterans on access to capital, marketing, government contracting, copyright and patent support, as well as mergers and acquisitions that are shaped by industry expectations. VEP’s veteran business consultants often work in partnership with state, federal and private resources on individual cases to co-mentor and develop business skills and education for the veteran entrepreneur and business owner.
Veteran Business Outreach Center – University of Texas at Arlington:
This center provides collaborative, hands-on, interactive learning opportunities including classroom instruction and work with experienced coaches and mentors. Participants also attend workshops and develop connections. Through training programs, one-on-one business counseling, accredited university courses, practical seminars, relevant workshops, expert referrals and veteran-focused outreach activities, the center serves as the SBA resource for veterans and hosts the Boots to Business Program, which offers entrepreneurial training to service members transitioning into the business world.
Veteran Women Enterprise Center:
The mission of this center is to empower Entrepreneur Women Associated with the Military (EWAM), which includes veterans, active-duty personnel, reservists and female military spouses, to scale for success. The center establishes strategic alliances, leverages public/private-sector opportunities, advocates for relevant research, services and funding, while simultaneously providing on-site the personal and professional resources they need to succeed.
Projected mission outcomes for their clients include, but are not limited to, ensuring financial preparedness, business certification, doubling of revenues, creating increased contracting opportunities, innovations for expanding products/services, building viable social capital, and ensuring access to immediate financial resources.
Small Business Administration:
The Office of Veterans Business Development’s mission is to maximize the availability, applicability and usability of small business programs for veterans, service-disabled veterans, reserve component members, and their dependents or survivors. OVBD is SBA’s liaison with the veterans business community; provides policy analysis and reporting; and is as an ombudsman for veteran entrepreneurs. The office has a number of programs and services to assist aspiring and existing veteran entrepreneurs such as training, counseling and mentorship, and oversight of federal procurement programs for veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.
Veteran entrepreneurs can gain a wealth of knowledge, training and programs geared just for them through these resources.