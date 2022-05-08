Two large recreational vehicles were parked outside a building on Worthington Drive, where owner Jeff Parkerson walked inside and pointed out how many RVs will be able to fit inside the facility.
“We can put three RVs out here,” Parkerson said. “We can put around six in here, or seven.”
Parkerson, an Argyle resident, is finishing up the final touches on The Shop, a new RV maintenance facility for the North Texas area.
Parkerson said he already has a team of workers fixing RVs in an open lot space but is waiting for the final touches on the facility to officially open this week.
He said The Shop's rates will be competitive. He will offer customers a special price of around $100 an hour during its opening month and will then charge around $150 an hour starting June 1.
He said some RV shops in the area charge up to around $150 before getting a maintenance check, and then charge high hourly rates for repairs. Parkerson, who is also in the RV rental business, decided it was time to start an RV maintenance shop since he had heard complaints of high prices and long wait times that can last up to three to six months.
“If you try to take an RV to a shop right now, you're going to be waiting three to four months to get in there,” he said.
Parkerson has had a long journey before becoming an RV shop owner.
He served in the Marine Corps as a logistics specialist during 1991-95. Parkerson said he was in charge of a deployment unit in North Carolina, Japan and Australia.
As a 20-year-old, he said, he oversaw a deployment unit that loaded planes onto aircraft and supervised a working team to load freight. He also oversaw the transportation of the unit’s freight, troops and fighter jets.
“So here I am, 20 years old, and I have two guys underneath me, and our job is to get this whole unit with five fighter aircraft all over the world,” Parkerson said. “That probably was the best thing that could have happened to me.”
After that, Parkerson lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and worked as a police officer with The Colony Police Department from 2002-05 and the Lewisville Police Department from 2005-08. He then left to work in Los Angeles as a federal air marshal from 2008-2011.
“The hardest part of the transition is that you're going from working in some type of brotherhood, to now you're just owning your own business,” he said.
Parkerson came back to the Denton area, married his wife and started a new life. After coming back, he worked as a real estate broker, which he continues to do. He then started a thriving RV rental business, which inspired him to open an RV shop.
Parkerson said he choose Denton because it's an ideal location that will allow customers from around North Texas to stop by.
“It’s an ideal location for us because we can get customers from Tarrant County, some from Dallas County, Collin County, all the way down from Oklahoma, potentially,” he said. “So it's a great spot for us.”
While Parkerson has employed some workers, he plans to hire more because the facility has five base storage units.
“There's no shortage of work,” he said.
Parkerson said he plans to expand within six months to either Tarrant or Collin County. He also said he wants to franchise the shop and make his rental RV business involved in future locations.
The Shop is set to open Wednesday, with a grand-opening event set for Sunday.