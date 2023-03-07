SNL Distribution

Dozens of employees will lose their jobs as SNL Distribution closes its Denton facility following the cancellation of a customer contract. 

 Courtesy photo

Sixty employees of SNL Distribution Services Corporation will be laid off this month when the company closes its Denton terminal.

The facility, located at 4210 Edwards Road, will close March 31 due to termination of a customer contract, according to a letter submitted to the Texas Workforce Commission under its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The notice is expected to be permanent and will impact all employees assigned to the facility.

