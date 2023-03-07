Sixty employees of SNL Distribution Services Corporation will be laid off this month when the company closes its Denton terminal.
The facility, located at 4210 Edwards Road, will close March 31 due to termination of a customer contract, according to a letter submitted to the Texas Workforce Commission under its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The notice is expected to be permanent and will impact all employees assigned to the facility.
The WARN Act requires employers with 100 or more full-time workers to provide 60 days written notice of worksite closures or layoffs impacting more than 50 employees. SNL staff have been notified of the Denton facility closure but received less than 60 days’ notice because of the unforeseen cancellation of the customer contract.
Workers received a letter regarding potential employment opportunities with the carrier replacing SNL, according to the notice.
SNL is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and specializes in tailored contracts in the transportation industry, according to its website.
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.