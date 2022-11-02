Landmark Multifamily

Landmark Multifamily will bring 660 apartments to North Locust Street and South Loop 288 by 2027.

A nearly 570-acre subdivision of single- and multifamily homes, an affordable apartment project and a 660-unit apartment development off North Locust Street and Loop 288 are among the projects moving forward following the city Planning and Zoning Commission’s regular meeting last week.

A preliminary plat for a 568-acre development that would bring 1,516 single-family homes, a multifamily lot and 48 homeowners association-maintained lots to a site just outside Denton city proper toward Krum was approved during the Oct. 26 meeting. The single-family homes would be constructed in six phases at the site, located north of West University Drive, south of Jackson Road and just east of Nail Road in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction — a buffer area Denton has some regulation over through an agreement with Denton County.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

