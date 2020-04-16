Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund, a nonprofit organization that helps small business owners with access to capital, along with community development financial institutions (CDFIs) are partnering to provide $50 million in loans to small businesses in Texas that have been affected by COVID-19.
These loans will primarily be used for payroll so that employees can continue to receive paychecks and small businesses can retain their employees. The loans are made possible through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program and will be partially or wholly forgiven.
“Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” Abbott said. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19. I thank Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund for providing this lifeline to Texas small businesses and their employees by providing them with the support they need to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19. This partnership is an important first step in our journey to economic recovery in the state of Texas.”
Goldman Sachs will provide capital as part of its $550 million commitment to COVID-19 relief, and LiftFund, alongside other CDFIs, will administer the funding to qualified small businesses. If all stipulations are met, small business can have their loans forgive in full by the SBA. Business owners can apply for a PPP loan and find more information about the program on the LiftFund website.