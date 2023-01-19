realty_capital.png

A rendering of the planned $45 million mixed-use community headed to Corinth later this year. 

 Contributed photo

A nearly 21-acre, $45 million mixed-use development is headed to Corinth later this year following a recent land purchase by Realty Capital Management LLC.

Dubbed the “Parkway District,” the development will include an estimated 275 high-end multi-family residences and townhomes, 20,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and public green space with trails. The project is aimed at bringing a walkable community, complete with public amenities and entertainment spots, to the city. It’s expected to break ground in late 2023.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

