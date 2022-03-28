Patriot Sandwich Co. has reopened after a North Texas resident donated $45,000 to rescue the Denton shop.
Restaurant owner David Jordan, an Army veteran who spent one year serving in Iraq, closed the shop in November. He ran out of money, he said. He was counting on $86,000 in Restaurant Revitalization Fund money that was approved but never paid.
The funds were blocked by anti-discrimination lawsuits that argued that giving priority to business owners because of their race and gender was unconstitutional. The Small Business Administration gave $28.6 billion to other business owners, and Patriot Sandwich Co. got nothing.
“I had no idea what I was going to do with myself,” Jordan said. He owed about $20,000 in rent to the landlord. “I was looking at having to have judgments placed against me, because they were going to come after me personally for the money. I was scared I was going to lose everything.”
A woman in North Texas read Jordan’s story in The Dallas Morning News and offered to write him a check to get the business back open, no strings attached. Jordan calls her an “angel.”
With her $45,000 gift, Jordan got square with the landlord, paid the utility companies and taxes, and has enough cash to buy food — for now.
Patriot Sandwich Co., located at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, will still operate on razor-thin margins. Jordan is the only true staffer working in the restaurant, though an Army veteran and his daughter have offered to work in the shop for free, slicing meat and interacting with customers a few days per week. Jordan will be doing everything else, including cooking, busing tables and cleaning the restrooms.
“I’ll be a one-man show until I can get enough money to hire staff,” he said.
Jordan looks at the reopening as a form of therapy. More than five years ago, Jordan was homeless and tried to commit suicide when he left the Colorado Army National Guard. In the years that followed, he started We Got Your Six, a nonprofit created to help homeless veterans. The name comes from a phrase World War I pilots used that means “we’ve got your back.”
He opened Patriot Sandwich Co. in February 2020, a month before the coronavirus pandemic gutted small businesses. The shop never really thrived during the pandemic, Jordan said, but he kept trying until the bills piled up.
Jordan is especially grateful for the $45,000 donation because his $86,000 in Restaurant Revitalization Funds is probably not coming. The president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association had hoped that the government would “finish the job they already started” and fund business owners like Jordan who were promised money, but Congress did not put more money into the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill it passed earlier this month.
Jordan’s restaurant is filled with military memorabilia that’s meant to inspire and educate customers. Each table is a shadowbox with military artifacts inside. Jordan risked losing his collection when he was locked out for failure to pay rent, but now it’s his again.
The humble menu hasn’t changed since the restaurant reopened Saturday. Some of Patriot Sandwich Co.’s most popular subs are Jordan’s family-recipe meatball and an Italian club called the Flying Leatherneck. Sandwiches cost $8 to $10, and kids’ meals — a sandwich, chips and juice — are just $5.
Despite inflated costs of food and Jordan’s small business operating on a small amount of cash, he hasn’t raised prices.
“I didn’t start this shop to get rich,” Jordan said. “I started this shop to bring awareness to the homeless veteran issue.”