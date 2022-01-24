With record demand for North Texas housing, one of the area’s biggest community developers is gearing up for a huge new project in Denton County.
Hillwood Communities plans to kick off construction later this year on the 3,200-acre Hunter Ranch development on Interstate 35W.
With its plan for more than 6,000 houses, Hunter Ranch is the latest major project built by Hillwood Communities in the area north of Fort Worth.
In a little over three decades, the Perot family’s Hillwood Communities has developed sites for more than 40,000 homes. About third of its construction has been along I-35W starting near Alliance Airport.
“We command about 50% of the home sales and starts in that corridor,” said Hillwood Communities President Fred Balda. “Hunter Ranch is our next stop.”
Located at I-35W and Robson Ranch Road in far southwest Denton, the sprawling property includes the landmark Pilot Knob — a natural rock outcropping that is one of the highest points in North Texas. The hilltop was used by Caddo Indian scouts and was once used as a hideout for the outlaw Sam Bass.
Hillwood Communities plans to protect the rock outcroppings.
“We are preserving all those knobs with conservation easements,” Balda said. “About 1,000 acres is going to be left open because of the knobs and the drainage features.”
The Perots have owned Hunter Ranch since 1987, Balda said.
“We hope to break ground in the fourth quarter to start our first phase. It will probably be a big phase — nearly 1,000 home lots, which is huge for us,” he said. “We’ll have eight to 10 builders probably kicking off.”
The city of Denton has already zoned Hunter Ranch and the adjoining Cole Ranch to bring thousands of new homes to the area.
“Hunter Ranch will be a true master-planned mixed-use project,” Balda said. “It will have just over 6,000 home sites.”
Balda said the community will also have just over 3,000 multifamily units, about 4 million square feet of commercial construction along I-35W and about 1 million square feet of retail.
Balda said with construction of infrastructure starting at Hunter Ranch in the fourth quarter, the first homes should be for sale in early 2024.
“It will take a full year of development to deliver lots at the end of ’23,” he said.
While Hillwood Communities is starting Hunter Ranch, it continues to sell thousands of home sites at its two existing developments to the south along I-35W.
“Our Harvest community started selling homes in 2014 and at the end of the day, we will have about 4,000 homes built,” Balda said. “We’ve sold 2,450 homes through this week.”
The 1,200-acre Harvest development is located in the towns of Argyle and Northlake and will be completed in about five years, Balda estimates.
Hillwood’s nearby 1,200-acre Pecan Square community has been under construction since 2018.
“Pecan Square has 1,111 homes we’ve sold in two and a half years,” Balda said. “At the end of the day, we’ll have 3,000 homes in Pecan Square, and we have about five years left.”
Hillwood Communities’ North Texas projects have exploded in the last two years as the area has seen a surge in demand for new housing.
Builders started a record of more than 58,000 single-family homes in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2021.
“If you just look at the numbers from 2018 to right now, you would say, what pandemic?” Balda said. “It’s been crazy to say the least.”
Sales of houses in Hillwood’s projects have been boosted by thousands of people relocating to North Texas from out of state. “Our relocation activity has doubled since pre-pandemic,” Balda said, with more than 20% of sales to people moving here.
“We are dealing with incredible demand,” he said. “The millennials are now getting married, having kids and wanting to buy a home.”
Balda said Hillwood Communities is already looking at other potential development sites surrounding the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including in Grayson County.
“I’ve never seen demand like this,” he said. “We’ve gone beyond the high-water mark in this marketplace.”