No one expected 2020 to be the year a national pandemic would cause global distress and widespread shutdown. Businesses, especially small businesses, were hit the hardest.
A study by CBIZ, a financial services company, found that small- and mid-sized businesses in the United States have demonstrated a disproportionate impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 43% surveyed reporting a significant to severe impact.
Just as many businesses had to make quick adjustments, the Center for Women Entrepreneurs had to change the way it offered services to struggling entities. One of the first changes was moving our monthly WomenRISE breakfast and speaker event to a virtual platform. This change allowed us to reach more women across Texas — and even attracted viewers from Scotland and England.
As mandatory shutdowns started happening in Texas, the CWE realized the losses that woman-owned businesses would be feeling, especially in households where these women were the main or only breadwinner. The center implemented the $1 million AssistHER grant program to give woman business owners $10,000 to help maintain their businesses. The demand was incredible, and more than 5,000 women applied for the 100 grants that were awarded.
In partnership with Stoke Denton, the CWE created the AccelerateHER incubator program, which is designed to help early-stage companies develop and test their ideas and grow their businesses with a hands-on focus by the program manager, mentors and partner networks. This incubator program is equipping the participating entrepreneurs with tools, education, coaching and mentorship that will enable them to successfully develop their products or services, take them to market, and secure funding or investment when needed.
The StartHER grant program, part of an ongoing effort to boost women-owned businesses, launched in September and received 156 applications. Ten winners were announced in October and each was awarded a $5,000 grant. Awardees were required to complete a small business training course hosted by the CWE to receive funding. The course covers topics such as business plan development, marketing, legal, insurance, accounting and financing and was open to everyone.
Besides the grants, the CWE program yielded additional benefits. Among them:
• 215 women received small business advising
• 26 professional development events were presented
• A Society for Student Entrepreneurs was developed
• 20 new entrepreneurial scholarships were awarded
• Several faculty research projects about women in the workplace were initiated
We expect to keep that momentum humming this year with a new grant program and expanded business development projects, which will include evening and weekend workshops for those kicking off a side gig or business while working full time.