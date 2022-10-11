Porter Solar, a planned 245-megawatt solar farm that will be built on grazing land just outside Denton, expects to bring about 200 construction jobs and as much as $265 million in revenue to Denton and Wise counties over the life of the project, which will be complete next year.
A North Carolina company is estimating it will invest hundreds of millions in Denton and Wise counties with a new solar farm project breaking ground this month.
Porter Solar, one of the first Texas projects by national renewable energy company Pine Gate Renewables, will bring about 200 jobs to the area for the erection of the 245-megawatt solar farm. The 1,700-acre project will represent a roughly $265 million investment in Denton and Wise counties, in the form of construction jobs, building materials from local suppliers and taxes over the life of the project.
Pine Gate identified the site, about 12 miles northwest of Krum, as a potential location for their first North Texas project in 2019. Former agricultural grazing land, its proximity to the Metroplex — and commercial energy consumers — made it an ideal spot.
“It’s really close to a population center and a large load of electricity usage — it kind of functions as a hub for workforce, for amenities and for getting materials to site,” said Jay Linke, vice president of product development for Pine Gate.
Texas has become a mecca for renewable energy because of its low production costs, leading the country in wind, solar and energy projects last year. The state has also drawn in major energy consumers like cryptocurrency miners, whose need for power has been a boon for cities including Denton. The city and Denton Municipal Electric expect to bring in nearly $20 million in combined revenue from Core Scientific, which took up residence last year.
A lack of federal regulations on the energy sector, thanks to Texas establishing its own power grid, has also made the state attractive for producers.
“A common configuration for some of these renewables projects in the state is you’ll have a solar project, and you’ll have a Bitcoin facility right next door, and there’s kind of a bilateral agreement between the two,” Linke said. “Anything excess goes to the grid, then there’s this supplemental agreement with Facebook or Google, large companies like that, for a smaller portion. But the idea is that the Bitcoin facility is the one purchasing from the solar project rather than the utility.”
Linke has not given any indication that will be the case for Core Scientific’s Denton mine. Pine Gate does have a purchase agreement for the power Porter Solar will produce, but details on who the purchaser is and what that agreement will look like have not been made public. Besides, Core Scientific has a standing power purchase agreement with Denton Municipal Electric, which will help offset the debt incurred during the February 2021 winter storms, according to city officials.
Regardless of the purchaser, Linke says the goal is community investment. Partner Blue Ridge Power, which facilitates construction, will recruit and train local contractors though its PowerUp Workforce Development Program. The Pine Gate team has had conversations with Denton County commissioners and the county engineer as well as leaders from the Denton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership, Linke says, to get feedback about the solar farm.
“We want to make sure we’re connected to the community as closely as we can to be supportive and answer any questions and challenges that may come along the way,” Linke said.
County commissioners could not be reached for comment about the project by Tuesday afternoon.
It has taken about two years to clear the land, which includes working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to make sure no sensitive species are being affected, having the Army Corp of Engineers verify independent studies performed on the land and coordinating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality before getting local permits. What sets Porter Solar apart from some other solar farms, Linke says, is the company’s experience in producing projects in areas with stricter regulations, meaning aesthetic considerations like native plant buffers are an inherent part of the build.
Porter Solar is expected to be operational by the end of next year, after which it will be mostly self-sustaining, run remotely via computers. The project is one of six in the state, representing a $1 billion investment in Texas.
“This is a long-term partnership between Pine Gate and the community, so past construction we will have a presence here and look forward to continued growth,” Linke said.
