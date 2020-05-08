Applications will open Wednesday for businesses wanting a piece of Denton County's $2.2 million in grant funding.
Grants are intended to go to businesses that have been closed the longest and worst hit by COVID-19.
Applications will be accepted from noon Wednesday, May 13, until noon Wednesday, May 20. County businesses can receive a grant for up to $10,000 if their operations were completely halted because of the virus. Smaller grants are available for businesses affected under different circumstances.
Businesses must have 50 employees or fewer and could not have had more than $7 million in gross annual revenue.
Applicants must provide a "good faith certification" to demonstrate information they provide is accurate, as well as agree to an audit of how funds are used.
A full list of eligibility requirements and an explanation of the application process is available on the county's website.