Mary Margaret Moore has chronicled the history of Denton Country Club for almost a decade. She's spent thousands of hours searching through local archives for stories about significant moments in the club's past — happy ones like golf tournaments, and dark moments, like the fires that destroyed two of the group's former clubhouses — and reminisces on them in monthly members' newsletters.
But it's more than a love of history that inspires Moore to share memories of the club's early days. What matters, she'll tell you, is not the stories about the property itself or the mission of the club, but the stories of those who have walked its halls.
"I don't do facts and numbers — I think the history of the club has to do with the people," Moore said. "It's a labor of love."
Moore and her husband, Don, have been members since 1961, having a front-row seat to the country club's post-World War II revival. She's seen Normandy fighter pilots and local golf pros frequent the tree-lined estate on Country Club Road between Denton and Argyle, documenting those memories in earnest when she became the club's historian in 2013. Now, at 84, she's witnessing another milestone for the club: its 100-year anniversary.
The club marked the occasion with a spirited celebration in January, according to staff.
"It was an amazing experience to be part of that evening, and for this entire year we're taking opportunities to honor how far we've come as a club," board president Kathy Dieringer said.
Established in January 1922 by a group of 20 local men, Denton Country Club has indeed come a long way from the nine-hole course and English-style rock clubhouse that it centered around by 1925. That original clubhouse was lost in a fire a few years later, in October 1931. Rebuilt shortly after, the clubhouse again burned in March 1963.
Denton Country Club's current and fifth iteration — built in 1986 and remodeled in 2014 — serves more than 600 members. Featuring an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, aquatic and fitness facilities, lounges and an upscale dining and patio space, the club promotes its "festive traditions" and social events to prospective members.
For families like the Lovelaces, the club has served as a gathering place for generations. As a teen in the mid-1990s, Dillon Lovelace spent hours bonding with his father on the golf course. These days, his dad plays more than him, Lovelace says — but Dillon sees the joy his 14-year-old daughter, Macy, gets from visiting the club's tennis courts.
"You'll see many generations at the club, and we have a lot of longtime important friendships and relationships with folks we've met there," Lovelace said. "Observing the development and progress for us as a little bit of a younger family, I would say it’s been tremendous."
Staff says the club's focus on people is evident, too, in its structure. Unlike many other private clubs that are corporate-owned, Denton Country Club is owned by members, giving them a greater voice in the future of the group.
Preparations for the club's future are well underway, according to staff. Long-range planning will identify potential expansion opportunities for the club, which — although it offers unlimited tennis and social memberships — is near capacity for golfing memberships available to locals.
"We're looking at ways to potentially add new facilities or upgraded facilities — we're always looking at that," Dieringer said.
The board plans to discuss growth opportunities more at its April meeting, with plans to present the vision for the club's future to members.
In the meantime, Moore hopes the legacy of the club will endure for another centennial, serving local families in search of an escape from the everyday.
"There's such a rich history — I don't know how you capture all of that, but it's the members who are important to me and have made it what it is," she said.