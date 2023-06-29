Denton brings together so many different cultures for people to experience, share and support together. One of Denton's most important groups is its Latino community, which has been thriving and supporting the city for decades. Small and minority-owned businesses can always use extra support, so here are a few of North Texas's Latino-owned businesses that you can eat at or buy from today.
Boca 31
207 S. Bell Ave., Denton
(940) 514-1444
Boca 31 is owned by Chef Andres Meraz. With culinary experience ranging from the The Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California, to 3 star Michelin restaurant Restaurante Akelarre in Spain, Chef Andres brought his expertise to North Texas in 2014.
Winner of best Latin-owned business in Best of Denton 2022, Boca 31 is a popular Latin street food joint located in the heart of Denton. Although Boca 31 is currently closed temporarily due to a fire, Denton locals can look forward to its reopening sometime in the future. In the meantime, the Keller and Fort Worth locations are still open for business and community support.
Milpa Kitchen & Cantina
820 S. Interstate 35 E #101, Denton
(940) 208-1867
Opened in 2008 by Jorge Landeros and his family, Milpa has been a Denton favorite ever since. Milpa was the winner of best Mexican/Tex-Mex, finalist in Latin-owned services and finalist for best taco for 2022 Best of Denton.
Pepitas Vegan Taqueria
1115 W. Hickory St. #113, Denton
(940) 514-1031
Pepitas is a 100% vegan sister location to Milpa Kitchen, as well as Wild Cactus Cantina. Spearheaded by Edgar Landeros, the Landeros family was inspired to transform their generational recipes into vegan options. The success of the vegan dishes led to the birth of a whole vegan taqueria, where the Landeros family continues to share their cuisine in new form.
Pepitas was the winner of best vegan/vegetarian food in Best of Denton 2022.
Wild Cactus Cantina
110 W. Mulberry St., Denton
(940) 808-1568
Wild Cactus is another sister location to Milpa and Pepitas owned by the Landeros family. Wild Cactus takes Milpa favorite margaritas, cocktails and small bites to an upscale cantina atmosphere, open in the evening and night off of the Denton Square.
Villa Grande
2530 W. University Drive #1140, Denton
(940) 382-6416
Edgar and Liliana Suarez first opened Villa Grande’s doors in 2001 in Aubrey. Since then, they have opened four other locations, including Denton’s Rayzor Ranch restaurant. Villa Grande was a finalist for best Mexican/Tex-Mex in Best of Denton 2022.
Mazatlan Restaurant
1928 N. Ruddell St., Denton, TX 76209
(940) 566-1718
Mazatlan is a popular Denton Mexican restaurant owned and operated by Oscar Londano. Mazatlan boasts a large menu with a wide variety of dishes. The restaurant was also a finalist for best Latin-owned business in Best of Denton 2022.
M&B Tiny Shop
208 E. McKinney St. #150, Denton, TX 76201
M&B Tiny Shop is a boutique owned by Biridiana Ordoñez selling jewelry, accessories, clothes, and more. Everything sold at M&B is handmade by artisans in Mexico and Guatemala, as well as by Biridiana and her mother. M&B is passionate about sharing their culture, supporting local Latin and women owned businesses, and artisans in Mexico and Guatemala. M&B highlights their artisans on their websites.
Additionally, M&B hosts events and markets at the store to give a space for other Latin owned and women owned vendors.
Catalina Clay Co.
Can be found at various markets across North Texas
Catalina Clay Co. is a jewelry shop owned and operated by Norma Lidia Rodriguez. Norma opened Catalina Clay Co. in 2021 and the business has only expanded since then. Everything is handmade by Norma herself.
Customers can browse and make purchases online or catch Catalina Clay Co. at a local metroplex market.
Cookies by Chrysta
Mesquite-based, makes appearances at pop ups around North Texas
Cookies by Chrysta is owned by Chrysta Miller. Chrysta mainly operates in the Dallas/Mesquite area, but can be found at various pop ups and markets across the metroplex. Famously, Chrysta makes intricately decorated cookies with any design, but specializes mainly in adult-themed cookies. For Dentonites specifically, Chrysta can be found at M&B Tiny Shop.
Inkaholics Tattoo Company
420 S. Carroll Blvd. #104, Denton
(940) 514-1314
Inkaholics Tattoo Company was founded by Alberto Noriega in 2016 and has been serving Denton ever since. Customers can make an appointment or walk in from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
