Store owner (copy)
Buy Now

Biridiana Ordoñez’s new business, the M&B Tiny Shop, sells handmade artisan items from Mexico and Guatemala in a small storefront in downtown Denton.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Denton brings together so many different cultures for people to experience, share and support together. One of Denton's most important groups is its Latino community, which has been thriving and supporting the city for decades. Small and minority-owned businesses can always use extra support, so here are a few of North Texas's Latino-owned businesses that you can eat at or buy from today.

Boca 31

Boca 31 owner (copy)

Andres Meraz, chef and owner of Boca 31, poses for a portrait on in 2017 at Boca 31 in Denton. 
pepitas

The crew behind Pepitas Vegan Cocina. 
Cookies by Chrysta

Chrysta Miller and her husband, Jermaine Miller, attend the business' first-ever Dallas Donut Fest in March 2019.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags