Michael Cargill, Central Texas Gun Works owner, shows an AR-15 with a bump stock attached in his store in Austin in 2017. Cargill filed the suit that resulted in the federal ban on bump stocks being lifted in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

 Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News

WASHINGTON — Gun shops are selling bump stocks again in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi after federal regulators failed to file a motion for a stay, or to stop, a ruling that lifted a ban imposed after a Las Vegas rampage left 58 people dead.

The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which handles cases from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, struck down the federal ban from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ruling in January that only Congress has such authority.

