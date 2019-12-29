Pflugerville
Pregnant woman
fatally stabbed
A pregnant woman has been stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder, authorities said Sunday.
The Travis County sheriff’s office said an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy.
Deputies responding to a 911 call Friday evening found Ebichi on the kitchen floor of her home near Austin with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ebichi’s brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
Egwuagu, a former University of Texas at San Antonio football player, remained Sunday in Travis County jail on $500,000 bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for him.
Lanham, Maryland
Official: 1 dead
from plane crash
A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.
The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.
The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.
Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn’t immediately known.
The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, according to Brady.
The home is near an intersection about 2 miles from an airport in College Park, Maryland. Lanham is in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C..
Honolulu
Police: All 7 killed in tour helicopter crash
Tour helicopter operations in Hawaii have come under increased scrutiny after the deadly crash this week, one of several recent accidents in the state, with a congressman calling the trips unsafe and lacking proper oversight.
There were no survivors of a Thursday tour helicopter crash that killed three minors and four adults, officials confirmed Saturday.
The helicopter that was set to tour the rugged Na Pali Coast, the picturesque and remote northern shoreline of Kauai that was featured in the film “Jurassic Park,” crashed on a mountaintop Thursday.
The remains of six people were recovered Friday and the seventh is still missing. Kauai police confirmed there were no survivors based in part on the nature of the crash and impact damage, officials said in a statement. Recovery efforts were suspended Saturday afternoon.
There were six people from two different families and a pilot on the flight.
Martinez, Calif.
After 161 years, Calif. paper to stop printing
One of the longest-running newspapers in California printed its final edition on Sunday, ending 161 years of publishing news about the city of Martinez east of San Francisco.
Rick Jones, the Martinez News-Gazette’s editor, said he wasn’t certain whether the news outlet covering the city of nearly 40,000 will continue publishing online.
The News-Gazette began publishing in September 1858 and combined in 1906 with another local paper in Contra Costa County, the former owner’s grandson, Bill Sharkey III told The San Francisco Chronicle. At its height in the middle of the 20th century, the paper had about 50 employees but the staff shrank over the years as advertising revenue dwindled.
Jones said Gibson Publishing, which owns the paper, has not provided details on the future to the staff.
Meanwhile, the state’s oldest weekly newspaper covering two rural counties northeast of Sacramento appears to be nearing its final days.
The Mountain Messenger’s editor-publisher told The Los Angeles Times he is planning to retire by the middle of January, at which point publication will end. Don Russell said he spent the past year trying to sell the paper but he hasn’t received any offers.
The paper began in 1853 as a twice-per-month publication; its claim to fame is that Mark Twain once wrote there under his real name, Sam Clemens, while hiding out from the law. Known around the area as the “Mountain Mess,” the paper covered school board meetings, federal land use and other issues in rural Sierra and Plumas counties.
— The Associated Press