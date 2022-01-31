Two men who were arrested and detained for questioning last week in connection to the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel have been released, British authorities said Monday.
Greater Manchester police said on Twitter that the two men, who were arrested in Manchester on Wednesday, were released from police custody. One man was released Thursday and the other on Monday.
Police did not say why they detained the men.
Another two men were also arrested on Jan. 20. Police have not released details about why they were arrested or what connection, if any, they have to the hostage crisis. It is unclear if they are still in police custody.
British law gives police broad discretion to detain people during terrorist investigations.
Greater Manchester police had previously detained two teens in connection with the incident, but they were later released. NBC News reported the teens were the sons of Malik Faisal Akram, the hostage-taker.
Akram took four people hostage Jan. 15 before federal law enforcement agents killed him after an 11-hour standoff inside the Colleyville synagogue.
A man who authorities say sold Akram a gun used to hold the people, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, captive is facing a federal firearm charge, U.S. authorities announced last week.
The U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas said Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams sold Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13 — two days before the hostage crisis.
Authorities linked the two men through cellphone records, and Williams told investigators the day after the attack that he remembered meeting a man with a British accent but that he couldn’t recall his name.
Akram, of Blackburn in Lancashire, England, arrived in the U.S. on a flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 29. It is unclear how he got from New York to Texas.
The White House has said that Akram entered the country without any flags being raised. A British security force reportedly placed Akram on a watch list as a “subject of interest” in 2020 and investigated him in the second half of that year.
After seeing a photo of Akram, Williams confirmed that he sold the gun to the hostage-taker at an intersection in South Dallas, federal authorities said.
Akram stayed in at least three Dallas-Fort Worth area homeless shelters and a motel while in the state.
Williams told investigators that Akram said the gun was going to be used for “intimidation” to get money from someone, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The FBI has since called Akram’s actions “a hate crime and an act of terrorism.”