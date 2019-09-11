Golf
UNT’s Cox named C-USA
Golfer of the Week
North Texas senior Lauren Cox was named the Conference USA Golfer of the Week on Wednesday for her performance in the Trinity Forest Invitational.
Cox finished 2-under-par and tied for fifth. UNT finished third in the 11-team field.
Cox was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season, when she played in the NCAA tournament as an individual. This is the first time Cox has been named the C-USA Golfer of the Week.
Baseball
Thorton, Blue Jays defeat
slumping Red Sox 8-0
TORONTO — Trent Thornton and three others combined on a two-hitter, Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night.
The slumping Red Sox have lost five straight. They had just four baserunners, and none advanced past second base.
Thornton (5-9) followed an opener with five hitless innings, walking one and striking out seven in his first career relief appearance. He is the second pitcher in Blue Jays history to pitch five hitless innings of relief. Right-hander Roy Lee Jackson did it against Minnesota on Sept. 28, 1982.
Villar’s record-setting HR carries Orioles past Dodgers 7-3
BALTIMORE — Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking, record-setting three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak.
Villar’s drive off Caleb Ferguson (1-2) was the 6,106th in the majors this season, breaking the previous mark of 6,105 in 2017. The milestone shot came on a fastball that Villar sent deep into the left-field seats to snap a 2-2 deadlock.
Pedro Severino added a two-run drive in the eighth.
Brewers: No update on Yelich’s injury
MIAMI — The Milwaukee Brewers say there’s no update yet on Christian Yelich’s broken right kneecap.
Yelich was back in Milwaukee on Wednesday for further tests, a day after the reigning NL MVP was hurt when he fouled a ball off himself during a game in Miami.
“The hope is we can provide an update [Thursday],” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
The team said after Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss that the star outfielder would miss the rest of the regular season. They didn’t say whether Yelich might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far — Milwaukee is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Football
Chargers tight end injures knee in opener
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping that Hunter Henry can return for a second straight season from a knee injury.
The tight end fractured the upper part of his left tibia during Sunday’s 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was injured during the fourth quarter, but returned to the game and played in overtime. He had four receptions for 60 yards, including a 17-yard catch in overtime.
“He came back in and you didn’t even know he was hurt. That says a lot about his toughness,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “We didn’t know the severity of it until after the game.”
Giants re-sign TJ Jones, place Martin on IR with knee issue
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have re-signed receiver TJ Jones and placed veteran linebacker Kareem Martin on injured reserve with a knee issue.
The Giants made the moves because of concern about the status of receiver Sterling Shepard for Sunday’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Shepard is in the concussion protocol after being hurt in the season-opening 35-17 loss at Dallas. He was at practice Wednesday but did not participate.
Horse racing
Report: Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown run
The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
The newspaper reported Wednesday that Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby.
Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown.
The Times said instead of a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results.
The newspaper also reported that instead of filing a public complaint, the board made decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for horses found to have scopolamine in their systems.