Baseball
Hill struggles in return as
Dodgers rally past Orioles 4-2
BALTIMORE — Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill struggled with his control during his first start since June 19, and Los Angeles broke a sixth-inning tie by scoring two runs on a passed ball in a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.
After spending 12 weeks on the injured list with a strained left forearm, Hill was supposed to go two innings in his first step toward becoming a postseason contributor for the NL West champions. Instead, the 39-year-old failed to make it out of the first.
Hill opened by striking out Hanser Alberto with a 75 mph curveball and getting Jonathan Villar to swing through a third strike. The lefty then hit Trey Mancini in the foot with a pitch, issued a four-pitch walk to Anthony Santander, hit Renato Núñez with a pitch and forced in a run by walking rookie Austin Hays with the count full.
More injury woes for Yankees in doubleheader sweep of Tigers
DETROIT — The New York Yankees wrapped up their visit to Detroit with two victories and a couple new injuries.
All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez became the Yankees’ latest health concern when he exited the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with left groin tightness as New York beat Detroit 6-4 to complete a sweep. Slugger Edwin Encarnación left the first game, a 10-4 victory, with an oblique issue.
The Yankees are closing in on an AL East title, but the injury woes that have dogged them this season don’t seem to be going away.
Cubs beat Padres, remain tied
with Brewers for 2nd wild card
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Thursday to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild card.
The Padres scored in the ninth when Manny Machado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, but Rowan Wick struck out Luis Urias to end it.
Mets rout D-Backs 11-1
NEW YORK — Juan Lagares, Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets kept up their playoff push by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lagares hit his first career grand slam and a two-run shot as the Mets set a team record for homers in a home game by going deep six times, routing Arizona 11-1 Thursday for a four-game sweep.
The Mets outscored the Diamondbacks 26-4 this week.
“We just put everything together,” manager Mickey Callaway said.
Chicago split the four-game series and won for just the second time in seven games.
Football
Dak leads Cowboys into Week 2 matchup vs. Keenum’s Redskins
The same day one quarterback passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns, another threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns.
They’ll meet Sunday, but couldn’t be in more different positions. Dak Prescott is on the verge of a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys that could guarantee him over $30 million, while Case Keenum is a temporary placeholder for the Washington Redskins until first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is ready.
Prescott leads the favored Cowboys into the Redskins’ home opener fresh off a perfect 158.3 QB rating in a Week 1 rout of the New York Giants that took pressure off running back Ezekiel Elliott. Owner Jerry Jones called a new contract for Prescott “imminent,” but the fourth-year signal caller is focusing on Washington and not looking back.
“I’m so on to the Redskins at this point that I’m off of that game,” Prescott said. “You can’t sit back and hang your hat on something like that or hang your hat on one game. It was a good performance for us to go out and do that in the passing game, obviously win that game the way that we did, but it’s about turning the page.”
Jets’ Darnold out vs. Browns
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is sick and sidelined — likely for several weeks.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Thursday the second-year quarterback has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold’s place, and could be the starter moving forward until Darnold recovers. The Jets have a game at New England in Week 3 before they have a bye-week break, and then games at Philadelphia, at home against Dallas and New England before a road game at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 to cap a rough opening stretch.
Basketball
AP Source: Pistons reach deal with Joe Johnson
DETROIT — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Pistons have reached a deal with 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been announced. Johnson’s most recent NBA season was 2017-18, when he played for Houston and Utah. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.
Johnson averaged 6.8 points in 55 games in that 2017-18 season. He has also played for Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami in an NBA career that began in 2001-02.
Soccer
FIFA bans jailed soccer official Napout for life for bribery
ZURICH — FIFA has banned former soccer official Juan Ángel Napout for life, almost 21 months after he was convicted on racketeering and corruption charges in a Brooklyn court.
FIFA says its ethics committee judges found Napout guilty of bribery between 2012 and 2015, and fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1.01 million). It is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.
Napout was a FIFA vice president, and leader of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, when he was arrested in Zurich in December 2015.