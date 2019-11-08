Richmond, Va.
Man accused of threats to victim’s family
A Texas man who allegedly had an online relationship with a 16-year-old Virginia girl has been charged with cyberstalking and threatening the girl’s family following her suicide.
Adrian Raul O’Dell, of Odessa, was arrested this week in Texas.
Prosecutors said O’Dell, now 19, communicated online with a girl who lived in Linden, Virginia, from September 2017 to March 2018. The girl communicated with O’Dell about various topics, including depression and suicide, an indictment against O’Dell said.
In May 2018, the girl’s body was found in a wooded area near her home. An investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office determined that the girl died by suicide.
O’Dell was indicted by a federal grand jury in Charlottesville on Oct. 15, charged with three counts of cyberstalking and two counts of making interstate threats.
The indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, says O’Dell sent a series of online messages to the girl’s family in which he took credit for her suicide and threatened her family.
Dallas
Southwest pushes back return of Boeing Max
Southwest Airlines has again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.
Southwest said Friday that it will keep its Max out of its schedule until March 6, about a month longer than previously planned, citing continued uncertainty.
The airline says it’s monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight.
Without the planes, Southwest says it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday. Southwest had 34 MAX planes when they were grounded in March and had expected more to be delivered this year.
American and United have taken their Maxes out of the schedule until at least January.
Houston
Texas judge accused of misspending $25,000
A Texas judge is facing fraud charges for allegedly spending campaign money on personal expenses.
Prosecutors said Harris County Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas misused nearly $25,000 in campaign funds between January 2016 and March 2017. The indictment unsealed Friday shows she spent that money on a home mortgage, private school tuition, jewelry and travel.
The 44-year-old Smoots-Thomas pleaded not guilty Friday after she turned herself in to U.S. Magistrate Peter Bray.
The indictment says Smoots-Thomas concealed the personal expenses from her campaign treasurer at the time.
— The Associated Press