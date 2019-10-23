Dallas
9 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s storms
The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes struck the Dallas area during Sunday’s stretch of severe storms in Texas.
Forecasters confirmed the twisters Tuesday after surveying damage throughout North Texas. The strongest of the tornadoes hit the heavily populated north Dallas area, where the EF3 twister had peak winds of 140 mph and was on the ground for more than 15 miles.
The other Texas tornadoes had wind speeds ranging from 80 mph to 135 mph.
Dallas
Guyger lawyers file notice for appeal
Lawyers representing the white former Dallas police officer convicted of murder for killing her unarmed black neighbor have filed a notice to appeal her conviction and sentence.
Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean in his apartment September 2018, saying she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder. Last month, Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The appeal notice filed Oct. 16 gives Guyger’s attorneys extra time to determine whether to pursue an appeal.
The Dallas County district attorney’s office filed a motion Monday requesting the judge on Guyger’s case, Tammy Kemp, recuse herself from contempt proceedings involving District Attorney John Creuzot.
Kemp scheduled an Oct. 31 hearing for Creuzot because he did an interview about Guyger’s case with KDFW-TV when gag rule was ordered.
— The Associated Press