Carlsbad, N.M.
CEO: Allsup’s merging but stores staying put
Allsup’s and its legendary burritos and chimichangas aren’t going anywhere despite the recent sale of the convenience store chain to Iowa-based Yesway.
Officials with Yesway say Allsup’s will retain its presence in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. Yesway doesn’t plan to close any of the 304 stores across the three states.
While no layoffs are expected, Yesway CEO Thomas Trkla told the Carlsbad Current-Argus that some of Allsup’s roughly 5,000 employees might be relocated to new stores the company plans to purchase in the future.
Yesway expects the integration of Allsup’s into the Yesway fold to take up to 18 months.
Trkla also is hopeful about growing the customer base in parts of New Mexico and West Texas, pointing to the oil boom happening across the Permian Basin.
Oklahoma City
Judge: Award in opioid case was miscalculated
An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday acknowledged making a nearly $107 million miscalculation in determining how much drug maker Johnson & Johnson must pay the state to help address the state’s opioid crisis.
Following a hearing in Cleveland County, District Judge Thad Balkman acknowledged making the error in his August judgment in which he ordered the consumer products giant to pay the state $572 million to address the opioid crisis. Balkman said the actual amount he should have included in his judgment was $107,000 to help the state develop a program for treating babies born addicted to opioids.
“That will be the last time I use that calculator,” the judge jokingly told attorneys at the end of the hearing.
Balkman said the correction will be reflected in a final order that he issues at a later date.
Las Vegas
MGM Resorts sells Circus Circus, Bellagio
MGM Resorts International announced the sale Tuesday of two casinos that will significantly alter its portfolio of Las Vegas Strip properties and offer up cash.
The Las Vegas-based company said it is selling the Circus Circus hotel-casino for $825 million to Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin. The company also sold the Bellagio for $4.25 billion.
MGM and the Blackstone investment group are forming a joint venture that is purchasing the Bellagio and leasing it back to an MGM subsidiary for $245 million annually.
MGM Resorts will get a 5% ownership stake in the joint venture and about $4.2 billion in cash. Both deals are expected to close by the end of the year.
— The Associated Press